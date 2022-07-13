Texas Atty Ordered To Provide Bank Info In $115M Debt Case

By Rae Ann Varona (July 13, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A bankruptcy judge on Wednesday allowed a former Texas lawyer accused of stealing over $100 million in client funds a budget to last until a hearing next week but ordered him to quickly hand over his banking log-in information to a trustee. Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig A. Gargotta's interim order came after attorneys for Chris Pettit, who surrendered his law license last month, and a court-appointed bankruptcy trustee made preliminary arguments over whether Pettit is entitled to access funds in his investment and 401(k) accounts before a meeting in which trustees are allowed to object to items in Pettit's bankruptcy...

