Arb. Agreement Case Is A Warning On Employee Handbooks

By David Dubberly and Brittany Clark (July 14, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Arbitration agreements are a valuable protection for companies to keep legal claims by employees out of the courts, but they are not necessarily routinely enforced. On April 25, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Coady v. Nationwide Motor Sales Corp. held that an arbitration agreement presented to employees as part of an employee handbook, and not as a separately signed contract, was not enforceable.[1] The Fourth Circuit found that the acknowledgment of receipt of the employee handbook, which stated the employer retained the right to unilaterally change or modify the handbook's provisions, applied to the arbitration agreement,...

