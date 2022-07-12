Vulcan Materials Unfazed By Suit Over Mexican Rock Quarry

By Caroline Simson (July 12, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- U.S.-based construction aggregates company Vulcan Materials is vowing to continue pursuing its claim against Mexico for clamping down on its limestone quarrying activities in Quintana Roo, even as it faces international litigation brought by the government for alleged grave environmental damage at the site. In a July 8 statement posted on the website of Vulcan Materials' Mexican subsidiary SAC-TUN, the company denied any wrongdoing, saying its quarrying operations have been done legally and in accordance with Mexican environmental regulations for more than 30 years. "What the government of Mexico falsely calls 'environmental destruction' is the same impact, which at the time,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS