Lithuania Says $300M Bankas Snoras Claim Has Been Tossed

By Caroline Simson (July 12, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Lithuania said Tuesday that it has prevailed in a $300 million arbitration brought by a Russian investors' rights organization for losses that arose following the 2011 nationalization of the commercial bank Bankas Snoras AB. The country's Finance Ministry issued an announcement stating that an international tribunal rejected the claim on July 1. The ministry did not go into detail about the ruling, saying only that the tribunal had "refused to examine the claim." It did say that the tribunal ordered the claimant, a Russian investors' rights group called the Fund for Protection of Investors Rights in Foreign States, to reimburse its...

