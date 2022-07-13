Fired White Dance Instructor's Suit Alleges Race Bias

By Amanda Ottaway (July 12, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A fired National Dance Institute instructor sued the nonprofit in New Jersey federal court Tuesday, accusing it of discriminating against white employees and then unlawfully giving her the boot because she refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine while breastfeeding. Jennifer Eisenberg and her husband, Tau Braun, sued her ex-employer, some of her former colleagues, a New York law firm and others, alleging NDI violated federal, state and city statutes including Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination and the New York City Human Rights Law. "The damage done to Ms. Eisenberg's career is extensive,...

