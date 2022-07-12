3rd Circ. Won't Revive Retaliation Suit Against Ex-Pa. AG Kane

By Lauren Berg (July 12, 2022, 11:41 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday refused to revive a suit accusing a former Pennsylvania attorney general of trying to silence ex-investigators from her office by releasing their risqué work emails, saying they were unable to prove that the disclosure violated their First Amendment rights. The three-judge panel affirmed a Philadelphia federal judge's decision to toss the staffers' retaliation suit, saying in a 20-page opinion that Kathleen Kane is shielded by qualified immunity because her public criticisms didn't violate the investigators' rights, and they didn't allege she threatened them with or exercised official action against them. "Without the threat of official action, a...

