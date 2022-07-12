Wildlife Org. Attys Seek $1.2M Fees In Marbled Murrelet Fight

By Faith Williams (July 12, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Counsel who represented two Oregon wildlife organizations in a suit seeking to stop a timber company from cutting down trees in the habitat of a threatened seabird on Tuesday asked a federal judge to award them $1.2 million in attorney fees. According to the motion filed in Oregon federal court, Cascadia Wildlands, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Audubon Society of Portland accumulated about $1.2 million in costs and fees based on detailed records from seven attorneys over an eight-year period. However, the attorneys asked the court not to make a decision on the motion at this time, as the parties are continuing settlement...

