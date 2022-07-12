Facebook Parent Meta Wants Out Of Infinity-Loop TM Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (July 12, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Facebook's corporate parent Meta Platforms Inc. urged a California federal judge Monday to throw out a Swiss blockchain company's trademark infringement suit accusing Meta of intentionally ripping off its infinity-loop logo, arguing that more than a thousand "third-party marks" incorporate the infinity symbol and it can't be trademarked. In a 31-page motion, Meta argues that Dfinity Foundation's lawsuit challenging Meta's new infinity loop logo unfairly attempts to monopolize a "ubiquitous symbol," which is used in more than a thousand registered marks, and therefore the lawsuit must be dismissed for good. "No one owns exclusive rights to the infinity symbol as a...

