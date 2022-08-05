Grading Biden's Push To Site Green Energy On Public Land

By Keith Goldberg (August 5, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has made strides in attempting to fulfill a congressional mandate to boost renewable energy development on public lands, but experts say more must be done to hit the aggressive target set by Capitol Hill. The COVID-19 relief bill passed in December 2020 tasked the federal government with granting permits for at least 25 gigawatts of wind, solar and geothermal energy on public lands by 2025, a goal known as 25 by 25. More than a year and a half later, federal efforts to achieve that target are encouraging but incomplete, project development attorneys say. They credit the U.S....

