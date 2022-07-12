D-Backs' Affiliate Beats Ex-Clubhouse Manager's Bias Appeal

By Vin Gurrieri (July 12, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A Black former visiting clubhouse manager for the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A franchise can't sue a minor league affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks for workplace race harassment because no contractual employment relationship exists, a California state appeals court ruled. A three-judge panel for the Third Appellate District upheld Monday a 2020 decision by Sacramento County Superior Court Judge David Brown. The decision granted summary adjudication to the Reno Aces, a Pacific Coast League team that serves as the MLB Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate, over claims lodged by Essex Wayne Brown under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act. Essex Wayne Brown spent two...

