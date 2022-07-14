8th Circ. Backs Machine Co.'s Win In Workplace Injury Suit

By Mike Curley (July 14, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has backed Skylift Inc. in a lawsuit by an Arkansas worker who was injured when a digging machine fell on him while he was clearing debris from a storm, saying the trial court was right in finding that the machine was not unreasonably dangerous. In an opinion filed Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the Eighth Circuit affirmed the summary judgment against Jonathan Edwards by Judge Billy Roy Wilson of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, saying it is undisputed that the machine is safe when used correctly, and that Edwards and his co-workers were...

