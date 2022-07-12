Blinken Says US Will Defend Philippines In South China Sea

By Caleb Symons (July 12, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken called on the Chinese government Monday to relinquish its claims to offshore resources in the South China Sea and promised that the United States would help the Philippines defend against any attack on its military, ships or aircraft in that region. Blinken's statement fell on the sixth anniversary of a landmark arbitration ruling that found no legal basis for Beijing's claim to historic rights to resources within the "nine-dash" boundary line, an area that makes up about 90% of the South China Sea. That decision, by a unanimous Permanent Court of Arbitration tribunal, "firmly rejected the [People's...

