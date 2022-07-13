Bill Extending FCC Auction Authority Moved To House Floor

By Christopher Cole (July 13, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A congressional panel on Wednesday easily cleared an 18-month extension of the Federal Communications Commission's power to auction the airwaves and to use revenues from upcoming spectrum sales to fund major public safety initiatives. The House Energy and Commerce Committee agreed 52-0 to send to the floor a bill that would allow the FCC auction authority to run through March 2024 and avoid a lapse at the end of September. Under the bipartisan agreement, the commission is expected to use an auction of midband spectrum to cover a nearly $4 billion shortfall in the agency's program to replace Chinese-made network equipment....

