11th Circ. Rules Federal Law Doesn't Preempt Roundup Claim

By Morgan Conley (July 12, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Monsanto Co. must face allegations from a Georgia doctor who believes Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Tuesday, holding that his failure-to-warn claim isn't preempted by federal law. In a unanimous, published opinion, an Eleventh Circuit panel ruled Dr. John Carson's failure-to-warn claim brought under Georgia state law is not preempted by the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act. Only federal actions that carry the force of law can preempt state law, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's process for registering pesticide products carries no such force, the panel held. The ruling reverses the district court's dismissal of...

