Cannabis Doctor Can't Sink Bid For Restraining Order

By Mike Curley (July 13, 2022, 1:56 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court won't let a doctor specializing in cannabis strike a request from a former business partner for a civil harassment restraining order, saying the trial court was right in finding he didn't rebut evidence presented to support the request. In an opinion filed Monday, the panel affirmed the denial of an anti-SLAPP motion by Donald Dale Davidson in a suit filed against him by Todd Stuart Kaplan, while also denying Kaplan's motion for attorney fees related to fighting the anti-SLAPP motion. According to the opinion, Kaplan, who ran Vertical Wellness, met Davidson in 2016, and soon after agreed...

