Gun Owners Challenge NY's New Concealed Carry Law

By Y. Peter Kang (July 12, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Gun rights advocates have lodged two separate lawsuits in New York federal court challenging the constitutionality of a package of gun control laws recently enacted by the Empire State in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's recent Bruen decision, saying New York can't "thumb its nose" at the high court. The gun rights supporters are asking the courts to block the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on July 1 and set to go into effect Sept. 1, according to the complaint filed Monday in New York's Northern District by the group Gun Owners of America Inc. and member...

