Bookseller Accused Of Hawking Eagles Rocker's Stolen Notes

By Hailey Konnath (July 12, 2022, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A prominent rare-book dealer and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame curator were among a trio of men charged Tuesday for allegedly peddling stolen handwritten notes by Eagles member Don Henley, including the lyrics to "Hotel California," according to an announcement from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. State prosecutors claim that New York City seller Glenn Horowitz, 66, curator Craig Inciardi, 58, and Edward Kosinski, 59, knew that the notes they had were stolen from Eagles drummer and co-lead vocalist Henley, but they still tried to sell them to auction houses and other potential buyers while lying about the origin...

