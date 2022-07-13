DC Circ. Says Resume Sank Soccer Coach's Job Bid, Not Bias

By Anne Cullen (July 13, 2022, 12:38 PM EDT) -- A soccer coach can't move forward with his discrimination case alleging American University refused to hire him because he's Trinidadian and Black, the D.C. Circuit ruled, finding the school's reason for rejecting his application appeared aboveboard. American University said professional soccer coach David Nakhid's lack of experience at the college level prompted it to choose another candidate, and the appellate panel said Tuesday that Nakhid hadn't offered enough evidence to undermine this explanation. The D.C. Circuit ruled that American University had "a legitimate, nondiscriminatory reason" for choosing another coaching candidate over professional soccer coach David Nakhid. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) "Because the university...

