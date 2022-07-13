Ambulance Billing Co. Botched Data Breach, Class Suit Says

By Khadrice Rollins (July 13, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts ambulance billing company that was hit by a data breach failed to protect sensitive personal information and waited too long to disclose the hack, according to a class action filed Tuesday in Boston federal court. Greg Davis of Rhode Island claims he took an ambulance in either 2012 or 2014 that belonged to a customer of ambulance billing company Comstar. From there, Comstar was given access to personal health information and other sensitive information, such as his Social Security number, birthday and address, the suit says. According to the complaint, Comstar was aware of suspicious activity on its servers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS