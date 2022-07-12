UMG Scores A Victory In Bang TikTok Music Copyright Fight

By Lauren Berg (July 12, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Universal Music Group has shown that energy drink maker Bang Energy directly infringed copyrighted music in its TikTok videos promoting its products, but hasn't proven Bang is liable for infringing videos created by social media influencers, a Florida federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas in a 20-page order found that UMG is entitled to partial summary judgment against Vital Pharmaceuticals, which does business as Bang Energy, regarding the issue of liability in its claims for direct infringement, saying it is undisputed that Bang posted about 140 TikTok videos using portions of UMG's copyrighted music. "Copyright infringement is...

