NJ Eatery Owner Says Connecticut Coffee Bar Stole Name

By Ryan Harroff (July 13, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The owner of New Jersey-based restaurant chain Turning Point has taken a coffee and wine bar to Connecticut federal court for allegedly infringing its trademark by using the name Turning Point Coffee Roasters. Turning Point Holding Co. LLC's complaint filed on Tuesday alleges that Turning Point Coffee Roasters LLC is willfully infringing its trademark and causing irreparable damage to the plaintiff's mark, as well as to its business and reputation. The suit adds that damages associated with the alleged infringement have not yet been determined. The restaurant owner, which operates more than 20 daytime eateries using the Turning Point name in New Jersey,...

