Beretta Can't Escape Negligence Claims In Gunstocks Suit

By Emily Field (July 13, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge on Tuesday trimmed some claims from a proposed class action alleging the rubber on Beretta USA Corp.'s gunstocks begin to degrade after just a few years of use, but ruled that Beretta must face unjust enrichment and negligence claims, at least for now. U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor said at this point in the lawsuit, which was filed in January, he is not ready to dismiss gun owner Glenn Kornegay's negligence claims as they relate to the alleged damage to personal property, and that more information is needed. Judge Proctor also declined to dismiss Kornegay's unjust enrichment...

