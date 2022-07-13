2nd Circ. Urged To Revive Waste Management Breach Suit

By Ben Kochman (July 13, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Former and current Waste Management Inc. employees have asked the Second Circuit to reverse a district court's February ruling that dismissed a suit accusing the company of negligently allowing their data to be exposed in a 2021 cyberattack. In a brief filed Tuesday, attorneys for the Waste Management workers argued that the lower court "abused its discretion" by not allowing them to amend the claims tossed from the suit, and "erroneously" dismissed several claims, including an allegation that the company breached California's Consumer Privacy Act by failing to fix violations within 30 days. "The district court therefore should not have dismissed plaintiffs'...

