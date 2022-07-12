Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: GenapSys

By Vince Sullivan (July 12, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- DNA sequencing technology developer GenapSys filed for Chapter 11 protection July 11 in the midst of costly litigation with the company's founder and former CEO and the associated operational and reputational challenges. (iStock.com/Shutter2U) The company said it was forced to furlough and then lay off almost its entire staff in the run-up to a July 6 trial in the Delaware Chancery Court over claims from the former CEO that the company's board of directors was improperly constituted. Reason for Filing for Chapter 11 Protection: Mounting costs of litigation in California and Delaware state courts Diminishing liquidity Inability to obtain additional financing...

