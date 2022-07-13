Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ's Army Swag Bid-Rigging Case Can Move Ahead

By Matthew Perlman (July 13, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court has refused to toss antitrust charges against a man accused of rigging bids for customized promotional products sold to the U.S. Army after finding the indictment has enough specifics for the case to move ahead.

U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew issued an order Tuesday denying a motion to dismiss the first count of the indictment against Lawrence O'Brien, who is accused along with two others of conspiring to rig bids for the promotional items over a five-year period starting in 2014. O'Brien is also facing a count for defrauding the government for allegedly setting up shell...

