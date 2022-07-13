Winery Seeks Coverage For Damage From 2 Fires

By Riley Murdock (July 13, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Though Terlato Wine Group Ltd.'s wineries were affected by two unrelated 2020 Napa County wildfires, a Chubb unit said it will only cover damage from one of the blazes, the company told a California federal court in a complaint. The LNU Lightning Complex and Glass fires exposed Terlato's Chimney Rock and Rutherford Hill wineries to smoke, corrupting the taste and smell of their grapes, according to the complaint filed Tuesday. "Smoke taint" losses are covered under Terlato's "all-risks" policy from Federal Insurance Co., according to the complaint. The insurer has paid out for some damage caused by the LNU Complex fire but...

