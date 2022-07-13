Mont. Justices Say Insurer Must Pay Share Of $12M Award

By Shane Dilworth (July 13, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- An insurer must provide $6.5 million in coverage to a county found negligent for a snowplow crash that severely injured a woman, a Montana Supreme Court majority ruled Tuesday, finding that the carrier can't invoke a statutory cap on government entities' tort liability to limit its coverage to $750,000. The 5-1 majority, led by Montana Chief Justice Mike McGrath, concluded that Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co., or ASIC, did not explicitly limit its coverage to the $750,000 cap contained in Section 2-9-108 of Montana law when providing an auto coverage primary policy and excess policy to Gallatin County, Montana. The law limits the amounts...

