Dems Seek To End 'Loopholes' In Security Assistance Laws

By Daniel Wilson (July 13, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill to close "loopholes" in laws meant to prevent the U.S. from providing security assistance to foreign entities that violate human rights, saying certain Pentagon programs are currently allowed to skirt vetting procedures. The Upholding Human Rights Abroad Act, introduced on Tuesday by Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., would amend two sections of Title 10 of the U.S. Code, covering operations of the military, to address what the lawmakers said were loopholes in the so-called Leahy Laws. Those laws, first introduced in federal spending legislation in 1997 and made permanent in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS