JPMorgan Desk Did What It Took To Profit, Ex-Trader Says

By Lauraann Wood (July 12, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A former trader who's admitted to spoofing the market at JPMorgan Chase told an Illinois federal jury Tuesday that he learned about market manipulation from two former colleagues who are defending charges they cheated the commodities market in a criminal racketeering conspiracy. During direct examination, former JPMorgan trader John Edmonds testified that he spoofed the precious metals market "probably a few times a week" between 2009 and 2015 using price manipulation techniques he'd never seen before he learned them from Gregg Smith, one of the bank's top traders, and Michael Nowak, who led the bank's precious metals desk. The three often...

