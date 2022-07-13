WTO Chooses US Economic Model In Canada Duty Dispute

By Rae Ann Varona (July 13, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization ruled Wednesday that Canada must use an economic model proposed by the U.S. if it wants to impose retaliatory duties on countervailing tariffs the U.S. levied on its exports of supercalendered paper. A WTO arbitrator said that after comparing models proposed by the U.S. and Canada, the so-called "Armington partial equilibrium model" offered by the U.S. posed "significant strengths" compared to the Canadian formula, which it said risked errors and inaccurate results. "In particular, its exact solution avoids approximation errors and extreme results, and its separation of Canadian imports based on tariff treatment allows taking offsetting effects...

