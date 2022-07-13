Campaigners Seek To Broaden Rail Ticket Prices Suit

By Sophia Dourou (July 13, 2022, 6:15 PM BST) -- Two rail travel campaigners asked a competition tribunal on Wednesday to let them expand their class action against rail operator Thameslink over the company's alleged "exploitative abuse" of passengers through unfair ticket prices on the route through London. Rail passenger interests spokesmen Edward Vermeer and David Boyle urged the Competition Appeal Tribunal to allow them to amend their proposed suit against the Govia Thameslink Railway to include individuals and companies that paid higher fares for journeys. The campaigners are suing the rail company for allegedly breaching competition law, saying it has abused its market dominance and overcharged passengers by setting different...

