O'Melveny Continues Tech Expansion With Calif. Atty Hires

By Matt Perez (July 13, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP continues to expand its technology offerings with the hiring of two transaction partners for its offices in Silicon Valley and San Francisco. Nate Gallon moves to O'Melveny's Silicon Valley office from Hogan Lovells, where he was managing partner of the firm's Silicon Valley location. Additionally, Ashwin Gokhale joins the firm in San Francisco after a decade at WilmerHale. Gallon will work in the firm's mergers and acquisitions practice and emerging technologies group, while Gokhale will join the technology transactions group. "Both Nate and Ashwin are tremendously talented, respected, and effective lawyers — and their collective experience in...

