Chesapeake Says Federal Oil Lease Fight Can't Be In Idaho

By Morgan Conley (July 13, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Chesapeake Exploration says efforts to void $8.4 million of its Wyoming oil and gas leases on federal land can't be heard in Idaho federal court, where a broader lawsuit seeks to void $161 million worth of federal leases. In a motion to dismiss the claims that target its leases, intervenor Chesapeake Exploration LLC on Tuesday told an Idaho federal court that it is an Oklahoma-based company whose leases and producing wells are located in Wyoming. Since the company doesn't conduct business in Idaho "or otherwise avail itself of the laws and protections" of the state, the court lacks personal jurisdiction over...

