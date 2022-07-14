Jury Discharged In SFO's Saudi Bribery Trial

By Richard Crump (July 14, 2022, 4:03 PM BST) -- A London judge on Thursday discharged the jury hearing the Serious Fraud Office's prosecution of a former executive at an Airbus subsidiary for bribing members of the Saudi royal family and military to secure lucrative contracts. The jury at Southwark Crown Court has been discharged from hearing the trial of a former executive at an Airbus subsidiary and a subcontractor on bribery charges. (iStock.com/Rathke) Judge Simon Bryan told jurors at Southwark Crown Court that he was required to discharge them from hearing the trial of Jeffrey Cook, former managing director of GPT Special Project Management, a now defunct unit of Airbus,...

