Chubb Unit Says No Coverage For LA Sushi Restaurant Fire

By Ben Zigterman (July 13, 2022, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit told a California federal judge that it shouldn't have to cover fire damage at a Los Angeles sushi restaurant, arguing that any mistakes made during the application process weren't the insurer's fault. While Kaiju Sushi Corp. asked that its policy with Pacific Employers Insurance Co. be "re-formed" to include coverage because the policy stated that the restaurant had sprinklers when it didn't, the insurer said Tuesday that any re-forming of the policy requires a mutual mistake. "The uncontroverted evidence demonstrates that the only mistake made was by Kaiju's broker, who completed and submitted the application for insurance upon...

