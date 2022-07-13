Immunitas Therapeutics Hires Senda CLO As COO

By Clarice Silber (July 13, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Immunitas Therapeutics, an immunotherapy company focused on developing cancer treatments, has hired former Senda Biosciences top attorney Lynette Herscha as its chief operating officer. Immunitas said that Herscha, who most recently served as Senda's chief legal office and corporate secretary, will take on the company's first COO role. Herscha told Law360 Pulse in an email on Wednesday that the company's goal "is to further strengthen our business operations as we approach the clinic this fall with our lead drug candidate IMT-009." "Immunitas is at a compelling inflection point where operational excellence can be incredibly impactful, and I plan to leverage my...

