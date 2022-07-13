Jackson Walker Boosts Austin Office With Health Care Partner

By Lynn LaRowe (July 13, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Jackson Walker LLP is boosting its health care practice in Austin, Texas with a partner who brings more than two decades of experience in the highly-regulated industry. The firm announced on Monday that Jeffrey H. Frost, a native Texan, was leaving the West Coast and returning to his home state after more than 18 years as in-house counsel to the Sacramento-based Sutter Health, which boasts more than 20 acute care hospitals and 200-plus clinics across northern California. Frost began his legal career in Texas advising a Houston-based company focused on physical therapy before decamping for California in 2003, according to his...

