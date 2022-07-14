Supplement Co. Wants $476K Atty Fees In Kratom TM Row

By Mike Curley (July 14, 2022, 1:02 PM EDT) -- A vitamin supplement company is asking a Georgia federal court to award $476,000 in attorney fees after winning summary judgment in a trademark dispute, saying the litigation was frivolous and nearly bankrupted the company. In a motion filed Tuesday, Bliss Nutraceticals LLC urged the court to award the fees after securing a summary judgment dismissing claims from Barbados-based Lighthouse Enterprises Inc. and Canada-based Blue Mountain Holdings Ltd. over the use of the "Vivazen" trademark. According to the motion, the evidence in the case shows that Lighthouse had abandoned its right to the trademark after licensing it to Blue Mountain, as Lighthouse...

