Ex-Exec Sues Over Ouster From Vape Product Co.

By Madeline Lyskawa (July 13, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A former officer of a cannabis vape cartridge seller has sued his ex-partners in California federal court, saying he was wrongly booted from the company after the partners got greedy and devised a scheme to expel him from the business. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Steve Hinrichs of Utah alleged that two of his former business partners Thomas Kavooras of California and Nigel Dandridge of Illinois ousted him from their shared business, Evolution Technologies LLC of Florida, after having benefited from a confidential relationship he had with a Chinese manufacturer and set up a competing company. "Kavooras and Dandridge, then in...

