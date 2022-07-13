Clark Hill Leads $70M Loan For Mixed-Use Development

By Faith Williams (July 13, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Clark Hill PLC guided First Commonwealth Bank on its $70 million loan to an entity of Crawford Hoying, an Ohio real estate developer, for a multifamily, commercial and retail project, according to records made public Wednesday in Franklin County. Documents show the mortgaged space includes three lots and three units in the "D Block" section at Dublin Bridge Park in Dublin, Ohio. The loan was effective as of July 8. One of the units is "D1-A," a six-story mixed-use building with 25,000 square feet of retail space and 103,000 square feet of two- and three-bedroom condominiums. Another unit, "D2", is a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS