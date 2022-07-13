FINRA Bars 2 In First Action Over Online Exam Cheating

By Sarah Jarvis (July 13, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said Wednesday it has barred two people from the securities industry for cheating during online qualification exams in late 2021 and earlier this year, in the organization's first actions for online cheating. FINRA released two letters of acceptance, waiver and consent dated Tuesday for respondents Harris Kausar of New York, who was associated with Barclays Capital Inc., and Brandon Autiero of New Jersey, who was associated with the firm Equitable Advisors LLC. FINRA alleged that the pair accessed the internet to help them answer questions on their FINRA exams. Kausar and Autiero accepted and consented to...

