11th Circ. Nixes Man's Tax Conviction, Citing Flawed Counsel

By Theresa Schliep (July 13, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday vacated a man's last remaining tax-related criminal conviction, finding that the government's evidence wasn't sufficient to prove he tried to evade his taxes and that his trial attorney should have consequently requested an acquittal.

The trial attorney's failure to seek an acquittal of Peter Hesser's conviction for attempted tax evasion rendered his counsel ineffective under the Sixth Amendment, requiring the Eleventh Circuit to vacate his sentence, the appeals court said in a published opinion. His attorney was obligated to request an acquittal given the insufficiency of the government's evidence, the appeals court found.

