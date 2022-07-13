Ex-NJ Hospital Owner Keeps Win Over Medicare Consultancy

By Bill Wichert (July 13, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday refused to disturb a more than $1.7 million arbitration award for a former hospital owner over claims that a consulting agency botched an analysis for establishing a residency program and ultimately left the business on the hook for Medicare overpayments. The appellate panel upheld a trial court ruling affirming the award that MHA LLC — former owner of Meadowlands Hospital Medical Center, which is now known as Hudson Regional Hospital — won against Besler & Co. Inc. in connection with its inaccurate evaluation of projected Medicare payments for a stand-alone residency program at...

