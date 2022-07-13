GenapSys Cleared For Ch. 11 Loan With Sale Milestones

By Vince Sullivan (July 13, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt DNA sequencing technology company GenapSys Inc. received permission on Wednesday from a Delaware court to access $1 million in debtor-in-possession financing that comes with a set of deadlines for approval of a Chapter 11 asset sale. During an initial virtual appearance in Delaware bankruptcy court, debtor attorney Michael J. Merchant of Richards Layton & Finger PA said interim approval of the DIP loan would give GenapSys access to $2 million of its prepetition secured lenders' cash collateral, as well as $1 million in new financing being provided by those same lenders. The debtor reached out to more than 100 parties...

