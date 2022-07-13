NY Youth Club Gets OK To Mediate Abuse Claims In Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (July 13, 2022, 12:41 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Wednesday approved Madison Square Boys & Girls Club's request to appoint a mediator to try and settle dozens of sexual abuse claims, but held off entering the order to give unsecured creditors the chance to weigh in. In a virtual bench ruling, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean H. Lane said he agreed with the New York City club that mediation is needed and should begin as soon as possible, but that he wouldn't enter the order until the U.S. Trustee's Office can organize a committee of unsecured creditors to review the proposal. The 138-year-old Madison Square Boys...

