Burpee Site Tracking Too Inexact For Class Cert., Judge Told

By Matthew Santoni (July 13, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Seed seller W. Atlee Burpee & Co. urged a Pennsylvania state court to reject a proposed class's bid for certification Wednesday, arguing it would be impossible to tell which users of Burpee's website were visiting from the Keystone State and were therefore protected by its anti-wiretapping law. In video arguments before Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Philip Ignelzi, counsel and an expert for Burpee said the proposed class could not be ascertained without thousands of individual inquiries. They reasoned the tracking data used by Burpee and its third-party partner, NaviStone Inc., didn't capture the web users' physical location at...

