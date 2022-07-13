Nigeria Says It Has Sovereign Immunity In $68M Award Fight

By Caroline Simson (July 13, 2022, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Nigeria told a D.C. federal court on Tuesday that a Chinese investment company trying to enforce a $68.5 million arbitral award it won after being forcibly booted from a free trade zone it had developed near the city of Lagos can't overcome the country's sovereign immunity defense. The country argued that the litigation filed by Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Ltd., which won the award from a tribunal in London in March 2021, must be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction. The award in question was issued in an arbitration brought under an investment treaty between China and Nigeria, and the country...

