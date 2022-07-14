House Passes $850.4B Defense Budget Bill

By Daniel Wilson (July 14, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed an $850.4 billion defense policy and budget bill for 2023 after rejecting attempts to trim the budget in a marathon debate session. Lawmakers passed H.R. 7900, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023, in a 329-101 vote after roughly two days of debate in which they considered a record 650 amendments. House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., said in a statement following the vote that the bill was "another chapter in [the] history" of annual NDAAs acting "as a legislative foundation for national security policymaking rooted in our democratic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS