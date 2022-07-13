Senate Democrats Say Fed Ethics Rules Need 'Real Teeth'

By Jon Hill (July 13, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic senators is calling on the Federal Reserve to shore up what they argue are weaknesses in its recently adopted ethics policy on Fed senior officials' personal investments, saying there need to be "real teeth" to the rules to help ensure compliance and accountability. In a Wednesday letter, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and other senators wrote to Fed Chair Jerome Powell to express concerns about "shortcomings" surrounding the ethics policy, which the Fed rolled out earlier this year. The policy tightened the Fed's existing restrictions on its employees' financial activities, barring senior Fed officials from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS