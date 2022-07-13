NJ Courts Approve Atty-Led Voir Dire In Jury Reform Effort

By Bill Wichert (July 13, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- New Jersey judiciary officials on Wednesday unveiled a series of jury selection reform measures that include a pilot program in which attorneys instead of judges will lead the questioning of prospective jurors as well as a new court rule aimed at reducing bias in the use of peremptory challenges. In what would give lawyers a greater role in the jury selection process — yet with fewer peremptory challenges — the state Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an order authorizing the pilot program in Bergen, Camden and Middlesex counties to gauge the possible advantages of attorney-conducted voir dire, or ACVD, instead of a...

